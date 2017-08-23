Commitment-phobe Gerard Butler has again broken up with his girlfriend Morgan Brown

Butler and Brown, who had been dating on and off for the past three years, have again broken up for the last time with no chance of getting back together this time, according to the Daily Mail and The Sun. According these websites, the couple had gone to Mexico to sort out their relationship problems. They were there for a few days and decided that it would be best to move on from the relationship. A source told The Sun that Gerard could not commit to the relationship. The source also added that Gerard does love Morgan but can’t see the relationship working out.

The couple has been dating on and off since 2014. There were rumours that they had broken up for good in 2016 but they got back together, earlier this year.

Previous break-ups were blamed on Butler’s flirtatious behaviour with other women, according to Page Six website.

According to sources, Butler has major movie projects lined up. From How To Train Your Dragon 3, Hunter Killer alongside actor Gary Oldman to Angel Has Fallen with Morgan Freeman, hopefully his break-up won’t affect the success of his future films.