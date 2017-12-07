Gautam Gambhir gets DeshFramed; voices support for Armed Forces Flag Week

Millions of Gautam Gambhir’s social media followers began speculating what was up with the cricketer when he posted a cryptic tweet on December 1. “I want to say it on record I am being framed. Need support big time. Will share details soon,” he wrote on Twitter.

Within minutes, Twitterati extended support to him in whatever he was doing, only to find out later the actual cause he was supporting.

You can do the same on Facebook by incorporating the #DeshFrame in your display picture.

As India celebrates the Armed Forces Flag Week, from December 1 to December 7, Fever FM, the official radio partner of the Indian Army, ran a national initiative to mark Armed Forces Flag Day today (December 7). With the hashtag DeshFrame, the campaign urged citizens of the country to change their profile picture on Facebook to incorporate the #DeshFrame in it.

Soon after Gambhir changed his profile picture holding a placard that read “Fever FM says Show Your #DeshFrame,” the initiative caught momentum, seeing a tremendous response from thousands of users, who followed suit and updated their display pictures on Facebook.

“Share your #deshframe selfies with me and @FeverFMOfficial. Let’s rise all for #armyflagday. December 7th (sic),” Gambhir posted on social media.

Follow @htshowbiz for more