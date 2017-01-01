AIADMK dissidents project Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa as ‘real political heir’

A day after a group of disgruntled AIADMK cadres launched a forum in Tiruchirapalli district in support of Deepa Jayakumar, niece of former chief minister Jayalalithaa, a similar one was launched in Coimbatore on Sunday, claiming that she was the “real political heir” of the late leader.

Christening the forum ‘Deepa Peravai’, about 100 party workers put up a large flex board, with pictures of former chief ministers MG Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa, and Deepa at Kannampalayam area in the city.

They raised slogans in Deepa’s support, and claimed that she was the “real political heir” of Jayalalithaa, who died on December 5, 2016, without leaving behind a clear successor.

Similar support was recently extended to Deepa in parts of the state, including in Salem and Tiruchirappalli, by small groups of party workers who opposed the elevation of Sasikala, a close friend and confidante of Jayalalithaa, to AIADMK interim general secretary.

In Tiruchirapalli, workers unveiled ‘double rose’ as the forum symbol in contrast to the ruling party’s two leaves symbol.

Meanwhile, some boards erected in support of Sasikala were found damaged and defaced at some places in nearby Tirupur.

Sections of AIADMK cadres and supporters of Deepa staged a black flag protest in Cuddalore on Saturday, the day Sasikala took official charge of the party, claiming she was chosen against the party’s rules and regulations.