Four killed, five injured in building collapse in Tamil Nadu

At least four people, including a five-year-old boy, were killed and five others critically injured in the collapse of a 70-year-old three-storey residential building in Tiruchirappalli early on Sunday.

An 18-month-old girl child of a deceased couple, however, had a miraculous escape as she was pulled out safely from the debris hours after the collapse that took place around 3am when the residents of the building were asleep, police and fire brigade officials said.

The deceased were identified as Karthick (30), his son Harish (5), the couple -- Palani and Rajathi, they said.

The officials said the ground floor of the building, located on the Thanjai Kula street, adjoining the Rockfort area could have got weakened due to heavy rains overnight, leading to the collapse.

A total of 20 people lived in the building. One of the family was out while two of its residents ran out for safety after they felt some vibration.

The five injured persons had been admitted to a hospital, where their condition is stated to be critical, the police said.

Around 20 rescuers along with earth moving machines were pressed into service and the removal of the rubble was almost over by late afternoon, they said.

The bodies of the father and son were found about two hours after the rescue operations began.

Karthik’s wife, Karthicka, was among those injured. She was rescued in an unconscious state and taken to the hospital, the police said.