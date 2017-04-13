 Kodamtangal building collapse: 20 feared trapped | tamil nadu | Hindustan Times
Kodamtangal building collapse: 20 feared trapped

tamil nadu Updated: Apr 13, 2017 22:55 IST
HT Correspondent
Building collapse

An under construction school building at Tamil Nadu’s Kodamtangal suddenly caved in when workers were doing molding works on Thursday afternoon (HT File Photo for representational purpose)

At least 20 people are feared trapped under the debris of an under construction building that collapsed at Kodamtangal in Tamil Nadu on Thursday afternoon.

Police said no fatality had been reported yet, but condition of three injured, admitted to a government hospital, is reported to be serious.

A rescue operation by firefighters and police is on.

It was a school building that was under construction in the area close to Vellore that suddenly caved in when workers were doing molding work.

According to a private television channel, a few workers trapped inside the building were rescued. But more are feared trapped.

A crane was pressed into service to clear the debris.

Police have registered a case and investigation is on.

