Man complains about autos in Tamil Nadu, wrongly tags cops from US’ Salem

All Arunanand TA wanted to do was bring the erring ways of autorickshaw drivers in Tamil Nadu’s Yercaud to the police’s notice.

Arunanand tagged the handle of what he thought was the police department of Tamil Nadu’s Salem in a tweet to complain about overcharging autorickshaw drivers in the hill station in the district on November 20.

Minutes later, the Cochin-based man was reminded of his mistake by the police department thousands of miles away in the coastal state of Oregon in the United States.

“We are the Salem Police in Salem, Oregon, USA,” the department replied to Arunanand’s tweet.

We are the Salem Police in Salem, Oregon, USA — Salem Police Dept. (@SalemPoliceDept) November 20, 2017

A surprised Arunanand replied to the tweet.

“I knew US had a Salem whilst Tamil Nadu State in India also has one. Never thought I would wrongly tag you folks. Thanks for the reply, nevertheless! Good day :-) (sic),” he wrote.

It did not end there as Arunanand also discovered that the US not only has a Salem but also a Madras.

“Do you guys have a Madras too in Oregon? :-o That’s the name of the capital of Tamil Nadu state!” he tweeted again.

The conversation between Arunanand and Salem police has gone viral on social media and the tweet has been ‘liked’ and retweeted many times. Uttar Pradesh police too stepped in with a funny response.

We have no parallels.

Yours one and only @Uppolice .

Don't forget to tag us in case we can be of any help.#uppolice. pic.twitter.com/Ee43TwvjpQ — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) November 24, 2017

To be sure, Arunanand did manage to catch the attention of a police officer in the middle of all the confusion.

Deputy superintendent of police in Salem’s Attur, Pon Karthik Kumar, told him Salem Police do not have a Twitter handle yet and that he would talk to the correct recipient of his complaint.