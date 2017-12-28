Ooty shivers under cold, mercury dips to minus 5 in Sandinala

The hilly Nilgiris district continued to be in the grip of cold with a village on the outskirts of this famous tourist town on Thursday recording sub-zero temperature for the second time in the past one week.

The temperature dipped to minus five degrees Celsius at Sandinala, about 10 km from Ooty, as Udhagamandalam is popularly known, in the wee hours, district officials said.

The area recorded minus three degrees Celsius on December 24 with the sub-zero temperature occurring in the region after a gap of three years.

Ooty itself recorded a minimum temperature of zero degree Celsius early on Thursday and the intense cold forced the residents to remain indoors till about noon.

The weather condition also resulted in formation of thin layer of ice on majority of water bodies, officials said.

The Met office in Chennai on Wednesday has issued a frost warning, saying ground frost was likely to occur at a few places over hill ranges of Nilgiris district during next two nights.