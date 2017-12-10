People damage glass panes at prayer hall in Coimbatore

A group of people allegedly damaged glass panes and chairs at a prayer hall on the city outskirts, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened on Friday night.

People in the area had complained about meetings being held during the night at the hall, creating disturbance. Those organising such meetings were asked to refrain from doing so, police said.

An RDO inquiry is also being held on the issue and its functioning, they said.

Referring to the incident, police said some people had allegedly barged in and damaged some chairs at the hall where some people had gathered for a meeting. No permission was taken to organise such a meeting, police said.

Police personnel have been deployed at the hall to prevent any untoward incidents, police said.