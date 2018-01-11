Acer Predator Galea 500 gaming headset launched, priced at Rs 12,999

Taiwanese hardware and electronics brand Acer on Thursday launched “Predator Galea 500” gaming headset in India for Rs 12,999.

The “Galea 500” headset comes with the company’s “TrueHarmony 3D Soundscape” technology which offers a sound experience.

“We are happy to launch ‘Galea 500’ gaming headset and ‘Cestus 500’ gaming mouse in India that have been designed to appeal to the hardcore gamers,” Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head, Acer, said in a statement.

The gaming headset recreates the acoustic space based on the orientation of the player’s head, giving the gamer a truly immersive feel.

The device also offers customisation, letting users select from three modes including “EQ Music”, “Movie” and “Sport”.

The Taiwanese company also unveiled “Cestus 500” gaming mouse for Rs 4,599.