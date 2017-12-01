After Truecaller, Xiaomi and UC Web respond to alleged spyware apps

After Truecaller, Xiaomi and UC Web have responded to reports on an alleged list of applications that have been banned for the Indian Army personnel by Union Home Ministry. While Xiaomi said that it has launched investigation, UC Web said that it “will not do anything to breach the trust” of its users.

“At Xiaomi, we take security and privacy very seriously. Our global e-commerce platforms and user data for all international users is located on Amazon AWS data centers in California and Singapore,” said a company spokesperson.

“We are currently investigating the advisory and would like to assure Mi Fans that we are fully committed to storing and transferring our users’ data securely at all times.”

Responding to the media reports, UC Web said, “Recent media reports regarding Indian troops uninstalling multiple apps have left us aggrieved and hurt. At UCWeb we take security and privacy practices very seriously and work hard to comply with local regulations of each region we operate in, including India. We pride ourselves on having a long-term commitment to India and our millions of Indian users. UC Browser and UC News are neither spyware nor malicious ware as alleged in the reports.”

“As a leader in the mobile internet sphere, we work as a gateway to content through the mobile internet through which people access information and opportunities which make a meaningful difference to their lives. We will not do anything to breach the trust of our users.”

Media reports earlier this week said Indian intelligence agencies had asked security forces not to use mobile applications developed by or having link to the Chinese, saying they could be spyware.

The alleged list of the applications included Truecaller, UC Browser, WeChat, and native applications on Xiaomi smartphones such as Mi Community, Mi Store, Mi Video Call. These apps are suspected to be spyware.