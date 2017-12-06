Airtel, Intex join hands to launch three new 4G VoLTE phones at starting price of Rs 1,649

Airtel on Tuesday announced a partnership with Intex to bundle data and calling benefits with select smartphones. The partnership is part of Airtel’s ongoing initiative to build a portfolio of ultra-affordable smartphones with carrier-bundled data benefits along with discounts in the form of cashbacks.

Airtel has already launched a slew of smartphones including Karbonn A40 and Celkon Smart 4G under this initiative. Collaborating with Intex, Airtel is extending the same benefits with Aqua LIONS N1, Aqua A4 and Aqua S3 smartphones. Airtel is selling these three phones at effective prices starting at Rs 1649.

Aqua LIONS N1, Aqua A4 and Aqua S3 are originally priced at Rs 3,799, Rs 4999 and Rs 6649 respectively. In order to avail the cashback offer, a customer is required to make 36 continuous monthly recharges of Rs 169 from Airtel. After 18 months, the customer will get a cash refund of Rs 500 and another Rs 1,000 after the completion of 36 months, taking the total cash benefit to Rs 1,500.

All three phones come bundled with a monthly pack of Rs 169 from Airtel.

Aqua LIONS N1, Aqua A4 and Aqua S3: Specifications, Price

Intex Aqua LIONS N1 comes with a 4-inch WVGA screen. It runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and is powered by a 1.1 GHz MTK processor coupled with 1GB of RAM. The smartphone has 8GB built-in storage, expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card.

Aqua LIONS N1 sports a 2-megapixel rear camera and 0.3-megapixel front-facing camera. Other key features of the phone include 4G, VoLTE, dual-SIM, and 1,400mAh battery. Airtel is offering the phone at an effective price of Rs 1,649.

Intex Aqua A4 also has a 4-inch WVGA screen. Running on Android 7.0 Nougat, the smartphone is powered by a slightly more powerful 1.3GHz MTK processor along with 1GB of RAM. It has 8GB of built-in storage, and supports expandable storage up to 64GB via microSD card.

The smartphone features a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel selfie-camera. Other important features of the smartphone include 4G, VoLTE, dual-SIM, and 1,750 mAh battery. Airtel is selling the phone at an effective price of Rs 1,999.