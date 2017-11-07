Airtel launches ‘data rollover’ facility for its home broadband users

Airtel on Tuesday announced extending its “data rollover” facility for its broadband customers. The facility allows users to carry forward the unused monthly data to the next month. Airtel broadband customers can now accumulate up to 1000GB of data.

Airtel had introduced the ‘data rollover’ for its postpaid mobile customers in July this year. The new facility is part of the company’s Project Next, a programme aimed at improving the customer experience across its services.

“With this innovation, our home broadband users no longer have to worry about their unused data, which will always be available to them. Home broadband continues to drive the massive growth of in-home consumption of online content and the combination of Airtel V-Fiber and ‘data rollover’ will enable a truly world-class experience for today’s digital homes,” said George Mathen, CEO – Homes, Bharti Airtel.

Airtel has more than 2.1 million broadband customers in India. The operator is now betting on its V-Fiber network to boost its broadband base.

Introduced in October last year, V-Fiber is based on a combination of fiber and Vectorization technology to deliver high-speed internet. Airtel claims its V-Fiber network can deliver data speeds up to 100Mbps. Since the debut, Airtel’s V-Fiber network is now available in 87 cities across India.

Airtel’s new data rollover plan is most likely a pre-emptive strike against Reliance Jio’s broadband services. Reliance’s Jio Fiber, as the name implies, is also a fiber optic based broadband service. The operator is expected disrupt the broadband market, like it did for the mobile broadband. According to reports, Reliance Jio’s fiber network will offer 100GB of data at an ultra low-cost of Rs 500.