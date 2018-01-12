Airtel offers free one year subscription to Amazon Prime with Infinity postpaid plans

Bharti Airtel on Friday announced a partnership with e-commerce platform Amazon India to offer one year subscription of Amazon Prime free of cost to its postpaid subscribers. The offer is available to new and existing postpaid customers with an ‘Infinity Plan’ of Rs 499 or above.

“This move enables seamless access to Amazon Prime for Airtel Postpaid customers, providing a world of new video streaming content and more. We think subscribers will love the many benefits of Prime, including the latest binge-worthy Amazon Prime Video content, unlimited free fast delivery on millions of items, exclusive deals on top products, and more,” said Akshay Sahi, Director and Head of Amazon Prime India.

How to avail the benefit

Airtel postpaid customers can upgrade to Rs 499 or above Infinity postpaid plans. Infinity plans include large bundles of data and benefits such as unlimited local and STD calls, data rollover up to 200GB, and Airtel’s device protection scheme.

Now, customers need to download the Airtel TV app from the app store. Open the Airtel TV app and click on the special Airtel-Amazon digital card (this will be visible only to eligible Airtel customers).

Signup for Amazon Prime by registering a phone number and password. Airtel says customers will not need to provide credit card or additional information during the signing up process.

Download the Amazon Prime Video app.

More details

Airtel says its V-Fiber broadband customers are also eligible for the Amazon Prime membership benefits.

Vi-Fiber customers need to download the Airtel TV app on their registered mobile number and follow the steps described above.