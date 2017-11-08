Airtel revises its select postpaid plans, now offers 20GB data for Rs 499

Airtel on Wednesday revised its select prepaid plans to offer more data benefits to its subscribers. The company also introduced a new prepaid plan for prepaid users under which it is offering 70GB of data.

Airtel is now offering 20GB of 4G data, unlimited voice calling on national roaming, unlimited local and STD calling for a monthly postpaid data plan of Rs 499. Earlier, Airtel offered 10GB of monthly data at the same denomination. Though, under some schemes it was offering up to 15-16GB of data at the same price.

Under the Rs 399 postpaid monthly plan, Airtel is now offering 10GB of 4G data and free local and STD incoming calls. Airtel postpaid users will now get 30GB, 40GB and 50GB of data for plans priced at Rs 649, Rs 799 and Rs 999 respectively.

Airtel postpaid customers also get the ‘Data Rollover’ feature, which allows them to carry forward their unused data to the next billing cycle. One can accumulate up to 200 GB. The operator is also bundling free subscription to Wynk Music, Airtel TV and handset damage protection (on select plans).

For prepaid customers, Airtel has introduced a pack of Rs 448 under which users will get unlimited local and STD calls, unlimited outgoing calls on national roaming and 70GB of data with validity of 70 days.

Airtel’s new data plan comes a day after Vodafone introduced three postpaid plans -- RED Traveler, RED International and RED Signature. Under the Red Traveler plan, new Vodafone customers get free national roaming along with up to 200GB of 4G data and data rollover facility. Consumers opting for RED International get access to free ISD minutes to USA, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore.