Airtel, Vodafone offer cashback on select Samsung smartphones

Telecom service providers Bharti Airtel and Vodafone on Thursday announced cashback offers worth up to Rs 1,500 on Samsung’s budget J-series smartphones.

“Four models from Samsung’s Galaxy J-series including J2 (2017), J5 Prime, J7 Prime and J7 Pro will be available with cashback offers, bringing down their effective prices,” Airtel said in a statement.

Samsung Galaxy J2 (2017) will now be available for Rs 5,490 (earlier price Rs 6,990), J5 Prime will cost Rs 10,490 (earlier price Rs 11,990), J7 Prime will cost Rs 12,400 (earlier price Rs 13,900) while J7 Pro will be available at Rs 18,400 (earlier price Rs 19,900).

The cashback amount will be given to users over a period of 24 months. “Users who make recharges worth Rs 2,500 over a period of 12 months, will be eligible for the first cashback of Rs 300,” Airtel added.

These devices will come bundled with Airtel’s recharge pack worth Rs 199 that offers 1GB data per day and unlimited calling.

Here are Airtel offers on Samsung phones. (Airtel)

Meanwhile, Vodafone also tied up with Samsung and announced a cashback offer worth Rs 1,500 on Galaxy J2 Pro, Galaxy J7 Nxt and Galaxy J7 Max smartphones.

“Prepaid customers have to simply recharge with Rs 198 per month for a period of 24 months. Postpaid users can opt for any Vodafone “Red Plan” to become eligible for a cashback of Rs 600 after first 12 months. After another 12 months, they will get a cashback of Rs 900 in their Vodafone M-Pesa wallets,” Vodafone said in a statement.