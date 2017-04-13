Amazon’s Jeff Bezos bans space pooping, peeing and vomiting on Blue Origin trips

If you have to go pee, poop or you feel particularly sick in the stomach, then hold it in.

That is the message from Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos to consumers who want to take a short trip to space.

“Go to the bathroom in advance,” Bezos told attendees. “The whole thing, from boarding until you’re back on the ground, is probably 40 or 41 minutes. So you’re going to be fine. You could dehydrate ever so slightly if you have a weak bladder,” Bezos told the 33rd Space Symposium.

So people who are looking to fly to space will have to experience a cross-state bus road trip-like experience in India.

According to Bezos, that short jaunt in zero gravity won’t be enough to prompt much, if any, stomach discomfort.

“[Space travelers] don’t throw up right away,” Bezos claimed. “We’re not going to worry about it. It’s a delayed effect, and this journey takes 10 or 11 minutes. So you’re going to be fine.” Whatever you do, don’t eat a big breakfast on the morning of your trip, or you might regret it.