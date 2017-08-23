Android 8.0 Oreo: List of compatible devices, how to install the update, and more

Google on Tuesday announced the roll out of public version of its latest iteration of Android, Oreo. Like always, the latest update will first hit only a select list of devices such as Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Google Pixel, Pixel XL, and Pixel C. Google has also confirmed that the Android 8.0 Oreo update will be available to non-Google smartphones soon.

While Android Oreo has gone official, a lot of users are still waiting for the Over-the-Air (update). Google expects to “start rolling out in phases over the next several weeks.” If you cannot wait for the OTA update and want to upgrade to Android 8.0 Orea rightaway, here’s everything you need to know.

Compatible devices

Google has announced the update for the following devices:

# Nexus 5X

# Nexus 6P

# Google Pixel

# Google Pixel XL

# Pixel C

# Nexus Player

It is worth pointing out that some non-Google smartphone users can also expect the Android 8.0 update soon. “By the end of this year, hardware makers like Essential, Huawei, HTC, Kyocera, LG, Motorola, HMD Global Home of Nokia Phones, Samsung, Sharp and Sony are scheduled to be launching or upgrading new devices to Android 8.0 Oreo,” said Google in a blog post.

Nokia has already confirmed that all its smartphones – Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 and Nokia 8 – will receive the Android O update. Samsung and LG, traditionally, roll out the latest software upgrades to their flagship smartphones first. Therefore, users of Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ and LG G6 can expect the upgrade by end of this year.

Indian smartphone brand Micromax has also confirmed that its latest smartphone Canvas Infinity will receive the Android 8.0 update in the future. Lenovo’s K8 Note is also slated to receive the update.

Asus has promised Android O update for its ZenFone 3 and the recently-announced ZenFone 4 series. The latest Asus ZenFone 4 series includes following models: ZenFone 4, ZenFone 4 Pro ZenFone 4 Selfie, ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro, ZenFone 4 Max, and ZenFone 4 Max Pro.

OnePlus has promised the Android 8.0 update for its OnePlus 5 and older OnePlus 3 and 3T smartphones.

How to install the update

Via Beta program

One of the easier and safer ways is to wait for the OTA update. If you cannot, sign up with Android Beta Program and enroll your device to check eligibility of your hardware. Click on agree to terms of Beta program and check for an update on your device. The update is almost instantaneously available.

Via system images

Google has also rolled out system image files for Android 8.0 Oreo. You can download the system images on your compatible smartphone here.

The process is quite tedious and requires lot of patience. Therefore, don’t forget to keep a back up of your data before flashing your smartphone. Read Google’s warning: “Installing this factory image will erase all data from the device. While it may be possible to restore certain data backed up to your Google Account, apps and their associated data will be uninstalled. Before proceeding, please ensure that data you would like to retain is backed up to your Google Account.”

If you have already backed up your data, here’s what you need to do.

# Go to About Phone under Settings and tap seven times on the Build Number.

# Tap on USB debugging and unlock your device.

# Connect your device to PC via the USB cable.

# Launch command window on your PC.

# Enter bootloader mode by entering following command: adb reboot bootloader.

# Enter this command: fastboot flashing unlock

# Give confirmation to the unlock message by pressing volume up to select the Yes option and power button to proceed.

# Type fastboot reboot to get the device rebooted into bootloader mode.

# Your device will reboot to Android 8.0 Oreo OS.