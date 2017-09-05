Android One makes a comeback in India with Xiaomi Mi A1: Price, specs, features

After almost two years of hibernation, Google’s Android One is back in India. This time the company has teamed up with Xiaomi, one of the top online smartphone brands in the country, to launch the Xiaomi Mi A1. Unlike the first wave of Android One phones that included Micromax Canvas A1, Karbonn Sparkle V and Spice Dream UNO, the new Xiaomi Mi A1 has relatively higher-end specifications. Priced at Rs 14,999, the smartphone will be available online via Flipkart and Mi.Com and across partner retail channels from September 12. Xiaomi has also partnered with Airtel to offer additional 200 GB of 4G data to new and existing customers.

Android One affiliation means Xiaomi Mi A1 users will receive regular updates from Google, at the same time when they are rolled out to Nexus and Pixel devices. “With the latest version of Android installed, monthly security updates, and a guaranteed OS upgrade, Android One phones get the latest technology and security measures,” Google explains on its website.

“Android One phones ship with the latest version of Android installed, Android Nougat, and come with one guaranteed OS upgrade. And since Android One users are among the first to get new OS upgrades when they’re released, you’ll have access to the latest features and innovations even sooner,” it adds. Though for services and other product related issues, customers will need to contact Xiaomi.

Google says with Google Play Protect and timely updates, users will have a safe and smooth experience. Google also announced that Android One is no longer just about entry-level smartphones. It will be available in a broad range of devices.

Xiaomi Mi A1 has an impressive design. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

Xiaomi Mi A1 Specifications

The Xiaomi A1 comes with a 5.5-inch full HD display and runs on Android 7.1.2 Nougat out-of-the-box. Google says the smartphone will get Android 8.0 Oreo update by end of this year and will be one of the first devices to get Android P. Since it’s an Android One smartphone, it doesn’t have Xiaomi’s popular MIUI custom skin. The smartphone, however, comes pre-loaded with a few Xiaomi applications such as Feedback, Mi Remote and Mi Home.

It is powered by Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor along with 4GB of RAM, and boasts 64GB of onboard storage. The highlight of the smartphone is its dual-rear camera, which also makes the Xiaomi Mi A1 the first Android One device to have twin cameras on the back. The setup consists of two 12-megapixel sensors. The Mi A1 also comes with 2X optical zoom and 10X digital zoom. For selfies, it has a 5-megapixel sensor. Google is offering unlimited photo storage to Mi A1 users through Google Photos.

Connectivity options include dual-SIM dual-standby, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS among others. It is powered by a 3,080mAh battery. The smartphone also comes with a fingerprint scanner, located on the back.

The Xiaomi Mi A1 will be competing with the Lenovo K8 Note, which also sports dual rear cameras. Priced at Rs 13,999 (for the top-end model), the Lenovo K8 Note has a 5.5-inch full HD display. It also runs stock Android and is powered by a 64-bit MediaTek Helio X23 deca-core processor clocked at 2.3GHz. The smartphone comes with 4GB of RAM.

Other key features of the Lenovo K8 Note include dual-rear cameras, 13-megapixel selfie camera and 4,000mAh battery.