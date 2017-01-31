 Apple AirPods challenger? Samsung S8 to come with wireless earphones | tech$news | Hindustan Times
Apple AirPods challenger? Samsung S8 to come with wireless earphones

tech Updated: Jan 31, 2017 16:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Apple

According to Roland Quandt of winfuture.de, the new wireless earphones will be priced at EUR 130 (Rs 9,500 approx). In a tweet, Quandt wrote, “New Samsung Level In ANC wireless headphones with Active Noise Cancelling are coming with the Samsung Galaxy S8 - EO-IG950B.”

If you think Samsung’s spirit would have dampened after the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, then think again.

Rather Samsung is now seems more determined to break the success path of Apple and get back into the smartphones game once again. How? According to a new information leak, the new Samsung Galaxy S8, to be released in March, is expected to come with a pair of wireless noise-cancelling headphones.

Read: Are the covers off Samsung Galaxy S8? Photos, specs and launch date revealed

The new pair of headphones from Samsung are said to be an upgrade to the existing Level In with ANC In-Ear Wired Headphones which are available to buy in the market.

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S8 is expected to sport a 5.7-inch and 6.2-inch display. It will run on the latest Snapdragon 835 processor (or a 10nm in-house processor depending on regions) paired with 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage.

Read: Samsung blames Galaxy Note 7 fires on faulty batteries

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is expected to be 11 times faster, 23% faster in terms of handling advanced graphics, and be 20% more battery efficient than its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy S8 is also expected to draw power from 3000mAh to 3500mAh, but will come with other optimisations to improve on overall usage time. Galaxy S8’s front camera will be at 8-megapixel, and the smartphone will come with a service called DeX that will allow you to transform the device into a mini Android computer.

