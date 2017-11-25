Apple files patent for foldable iPhone that can be ‘opened and closed like a book’

The concept of foldable phones has been around for quite some time. Lenovo earlier this year showcased a folding tablet prototype that becomes phones with dual screen. Samsung is highly rumoured to be working on a foldable ‘Galaxy X’ smartphone. Now, Apple is set to join the foldable smartphone bandwagon.

The company has filed a patent application for a yet-unnamed foldable device that can be “opened and closed like a book.” This follows earlier rumours that the company was working with LG on a future foldable iPhone.

“An electronic device may have a flexible portion that allows the device to be folded. The device may have a flexible display. The flexible display may have a bending region that allows the display to bend along a bend axis when the device is folded,” said a patent application published by The US Patent and Trademark Office.

Earlier, reports said Apple has decided to go with LG and not Samsung (Samsung OLED displays are the best in the industry) owing to the fear that specifications could be leaked as Samsung is its arch rival.

The foldable iPhone panel production could start from 2020.

Meanwhile, LG has reportedly completed its own foldable OLED panel prototype and has been upgrading the durability and the yield rate. The company recently started its first OLED production for phones at its E5 plant in Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province.

That said, Samsung could become the first company to commercially launch a foldable smartphone. Dubbed as Galaxy X, the smartphone is said to be in development for more than five years. According to rumours, the Galaxy X will have two 5-inch or 6-inch screens, run on Qualcomm’s top-end processor along with proprietary Samsung features such as iris scanner and face recognition.