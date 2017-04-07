Apple iPhone 7, Fitbit wearables and HP laptops: Top tech deals this week

The internet is privy to great deals these days especially on gadgets as nearly all e-commerce sites are offering some discount or the other.

Here are some great deals for the week if you are looking to buy some gadgets:

The Apple iPhone 7 Jet Black variant is now available at a great cashback offer on Paytm. ((Representational image))

Apple iPhone 7 128GB Jet Black variant

The Apple iPhone 7 has seen many discounts. If you wanted to grab the iPhone 7 128GB Jet Black option, then Paytm is offering one for Rs 55,825 (effective price after cashback) down from the Rs 70,000 launch price. In terms of specifications, the Apple iPhone 7 sports a 4.7-inch Retina display, and a 12MP primary camera along with a 7MP front-facing camera. The iPhone 7 is powered by Apple’s A10 processor, supported by 2GB of RAM. If you also want to watch a movie for free, then the coupon code MOB5500 might help you.

Price: Rs 55,825 (effective after cashback)

Link: Paytm

The FitBit Charge 2 and Blaze are available at nearly 25% discount on Amazon.in. (Representational image)

Fitbit Charge 2 and Blaze

This offer is on Amazon.in. The e-commerce site is offering an extra 10% off on Fitbit Charge 2 and Blaze for Prime members. The discount will be applied automatically during checkout. Both Fitbit Charge 2 and Blaze are already running a discount of 25% on the site. However, this offer is only valid till today.

Prices: Starting from Rs 11,249

Link: Amazon

HP Pavilion 2-in-1 13.3-inch laptop

Lets go back to Paytm for the laptop. The HP Pavilion 2-in-1 is down to Rs 55,998 (effective after cashback) on Paytm. In terms of specifications, the laptop is powered by an Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 4GB of RAM. It comes with a 1TB hard drive and runs Windows 10 Home edition out of the box. The 13.3-inch display supports touchscreen on a full HD panel. The laptop comes with a standard 1-year manufacturer warranty. To get the deal, pick the seller named E-world and use the coupon code MOB9 to get a cashback of Rs 2,000.

Price: Rs 55,998 (MRP Rs 61,595)

Link: Paytm

HP 15.6-inch laptop

Want a decent laptop that can support a few games? The HP 15.6-inch (N8L69PA) laptop is down to Rs 48,999 (effective after cashback) on Paytm. In terms of specifications, the laptop comes powered by a fifth-generation Intel Core i5 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 1TB hard drive, and runs Windows 10 out of the box. There’s an NVIDIA GeForce 940M graphics card with 2GB video RAM to power your basic gaming needs. You can further upgrade the RAM to a maximum of 16GB.

Price: Rs 48,999 (MRP Rs 57,609)

Link: Paytm

Dragonwar ELE-G9 Thor gaming mouse

The Dragonwar ELE-G9 Thor gaming mouse is down to Rs 999 (MRP Rs 1,370) on Amazon. The mouse features an ergonomic design with 7 control buttons for professional gamers. The buttons are programmable and the mouse is designed to work on just about any surface. It ships with a mouse pad, and includes a standard 1-year manufacturer warranty.

Price: Rs 999 (MRP Rs 1,370)

Link: Amazon

Belkin AC Anywhere charger

The Belkin AC Anywhere charger is now down to Rs 2,299 (MRP Rs 3,899) in a Lightning Deal on Amazon.in. The portable charger is perfect for charging all your electronic devices in the car. It also comes with a USB port to charge your mobile devices. It includes 2AC outlets for charging a laptop or any other electronic device in the car.

Price: Rs 2,299 (MRP Rs 3,899)

Link: Amazon