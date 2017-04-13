Apple iPhone 8 concept look: No home button and a red colour variant

A YouTube user named Macitynet has released a concept video of the forthcoming 10th anniverary edition iPhone 8 (rumoured to be named iPhone X).

The video shows the iPhone 8 using a Samsung Galaxy S8-like technology on the display with nearly no-bezels at all. Samsung has placed the home button of the S8 under the display and Apple is also expected to do the same.

Rumours have been rife that Apple is using new OLED bendable displays for the iPhone 8.

The YouTube user explains two scenarios under which the virtual home button could be used. First, the home button will disappear once the device is unlocked and hand gesture could be used to activate it again. Users could press firmly on the left side of the screen to bring the feature back.

Second, a digital home button would sit towards the bottom of the display with a row of apps placed above it.