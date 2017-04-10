Apple iPhone 8 launch date may be delayed: All you need to know

Apple’s 10th anniversary iPhone 8 or iPhone X (rumoured to be named X) may be launched later than September this year, analysts claim.

Speculations are rife that even if Apple showcases the phone in September, shipping will be delayed by several weeks. Apple is expected to launch the new iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus along with traditional 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch and an all-new 5.8-inch variant of the iPhone 8 with an OLED display in its September event.

According to Apple analyst Brain White’s note to investment reasearch firm Drexel Hamilton, the new iPhone 8 might be made available for pre-order in September, but deliveries of the 5.8-inch model will not begin until “several weeks later”.

“Our contact strongly believes the 5.8-inch iPhone 8 will be delayed by several weeks due to challenges around the 3D sensing technology, but still in time for the December holidays. This is not the first time that we’ve heard about a potential delay with a new iPhone; however, our contact was so emphatic about the delay that we are taking this data point more seriously,” the analyst wrote in the note.

The picture shows an image of an iPhone 8 concept render. (Oscar Luna Martinez)

“Since it is only April, this situation could improve. Essentially, our contact believes customers will be able to pre-order the new 5.8-inch iPhone 8 along with the new 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch iPhones in September; however, the 5.8-inch iPhone 8 will not be available for delivery until several weeks later,” the note further reads.

The research arm of Barclays also has similar predictions for the Apple iPhone 8. Further, Chinese-language Economic Daily News recently said the “iPhone 8” might not launch whatsoever until October or November, as suppliers are supposedly encountering “technical issues” related to the display lamination process, while challenges exist in integrating the 3D sensing front camera system.

The picture shows models of the new iPhone showcasing the integration of an OLED display.

Till now, rumours suggest that the iPhone 8 will come with better water and dust resistant abilities, near bezel-less display with 3D sensing, augmented reality-based camera and a stainless steel body. The 10th anniversary edition is also expected to be priced around $1,000.

