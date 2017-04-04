Apple placed orders for 70 million OLED panels from Samsung: Report

The 10th anniversary iPhone will come with OLED displays if a Nikkei report claiming that Apple placing an order with Samsung for 70 million OLED displays is true.

Rumours have been abuzz that the forthcoming iPhone 8 will come with a lot of innovation including a better display that consumes less power and that directly points at OLED screens.

Japanese financial publication Nikkei quoting a supply chain source claims that Apple has selected Samsung for its OLED supply and has ordered 70 million panels from the Korean giant.

Nikkei also points out that its supply chain’s belief also matches with IHS Markit analyst David Hsieh. “Apple has ordered 70 million units of OLED panels from Samsung this year, while Samsung is preparing to churn out as many as 95 million for Apple in 2017, in case demand exceeds expectations,” Hsieh said.

There have already been rumors suggesting the OLED iPhone will be in short supply when it launches in September, with the majority of the stock unavailable until later in the year, and Hsieh also believes that could be the case.

“It is also possible that some of these 70 million handsets will not be shipped to customers this year and be carried over to next year depending on demand,” he said.

Nikkei’s industry source, in addition to covering panel orders, also shared some details on the upcoming device that echoes many rumors we’ve heard in the past.

The site believes we will see a premium OLED iPhone with a 5.2-inch screen and no home button, which will be sold alongside standard 4.7 and 5.5-inch devices with LCD screens and home buttons.

All three iPhones will include wireless charging functionality (lately said to be inductive) and

waterproofing, while at least one model, presumably the OLED iPhone, will include a 3D sensor that supports facial recognition.