 Apple's Clips app now available on app store for free
Apr 07, 2017
Apple’s Clips app now available on app store for free

tech Updated: Apr 07, 2017 16:18 IST
New York
Apple

The new video editing app from Apple’s stable, called Clips, is now available for free on the Apple App Store.(Apple)

Apple’s new app Clips that lets users create expressive videos on iPhones and iPads is now available for free on the App Store, the company said.

The new app was announced in March this year and was anticipated to come out in April. The app lets users produce quick videos to share with friends or family on social media.

According to a company press release on Thursday, Clips’ single-screen interface allows users make multi-clip videos in minutes without video editing timelines and tracks.

Users can add live animated captions and titles just by using their voice with a feature called Live Titles.

“Captions are generated instantaneously as a user speaks, and appear on screen perfectly synced with the user’s voice,” the company said.

After users are done with the creation of a video, Clips allows them to share the output directly to Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, etc. It also recommends them to share the videos with people who are mentioned in the voiceover.

