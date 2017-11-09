Apple’s Face ID is coming to next-generation iPad: Report

Apple’s much-talked about facial-recognition biometric technology, Face ID, is going nowhere. While it’s highly plausible that Face ID will be available in the future iPhones, a new media report claims the feature could also debut on Apple’s next-generation iPad.

Face ID, however, isn’t going to be the only feature that the future iPads will borrow from the iPhone X. According to a Bloomberg report, the iPad 2018 lineup will go through a complete design overhaul to incorporate slimmer bezels, just like the iPhone X.

One of the upcoming iPads, most likely the one with a screen size similar to the 10.5-inch variant, will have Face ID for biometric authentication, making digital payments and also the 3D emojis, known as Animojis, the report said.

The inclusion of Face ID also means removal of Touch ID on the iPad, which had been part of Apple’s tablet PC lineup since 2014. The rationale behind removing Touch ID in favour of Face ID is pretty much simple – it will allow Apple to build iPads with much slimmer bezels. This will give users more screen space without actually needing to increase the overall dimensions.

It’s worth noting that iPhone X has a relatively bigger display than the iPhone 8 Plus. While iPhone X comes with a 5.8-inch display whereas the iPhone 8 Plus has a 5.5-inch display. Based on the Bloomberg report, we can expect a similar design philosophy for the next-generation iPad.

That being said, it remains to be seen whether the future iPad will have the notch on the display just like the iPhone X. Though the report claims the iPad will not have the OLED screen that was used in the anniversary special iPhone.

Other expected features from the next-generation iPad are a faster processor, improved software and a new version of Apple Pencil stylus.