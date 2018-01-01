Apple’s new battery replacement service available in India: Eligible iPhones, price and more

Apple last week announced a new battery replacement programme after the company drew flak from all corners for deliberately slowing down older iPhones. The programme is now available in India and other parts of the world, about a month earlier than expected.

Apple will now charge Rs 2,000 (plus taxes) for any user with an iPhone 6 or later, whose battery needs to be replaced. The price has been dropped from approximately Rs 6,000 (plus taxes) the partner service centers charged earlier.

In the US, Apple reduced the price of an out-of-warranty iPhone battery replacement by $50 -- from $79 to $29. The Cupertino, California-headquartered company initially said that the batteries would be available at the discounted price from late January through December 2018.

But Apple ended the wait for the customers sooner than promised, The Verge reported on Saturday.

Eligible iPhones include iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, iPhone SE, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

“We expected to need more time to be ready, but we are happy to offer our customers the lower pricing right away. Initial supplies of some replacement batteries may be limited,” CNN quoted an Apple spokesperson as saying.

The slowing down issue affects older models, including iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, iPhone SE and iPhone 7. Apple earlier admitted that it was slowing down older iPhone models to compensate for ageing batteries.

“We know that some of you feel Apple has let you down. We apologise,” Apple said in a statement on Thursday.

“There’s been a lot of misunderstanding about this issue, so we would like to clarify and let you know about some changes we’re making,” the iPhone maker said.

Besides the battery replacement offer, Apple said that in early 2018, it will issue an iOS software update with new features that give users more visibility into the health of their iPhone’s battery, so they can see for themselves if its condition is affecting performance.