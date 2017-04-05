Apple updates Mac Pro desktop models, starts at Rs 2,49,900

After updating its iPad lineup and releasing the special edition of iPhone 7 Plus RED, Apple has now updated its Mac Pro desktop models.

Post the new changes, the Apple site now lists two upgraded configurations of the Mac Pro. The new base model of the Mac Pro gets new pricing in the US at $2,999 for the 6-core version. However, in India, the base model pricing remains the same at Rs 2,49,900. The new model packs upgraded specifications including a 3.5GHz 6-core Intel Xeon E5 processor, Dual AMD FirePro D500 GPUs and 16GB of RAM, up from the old quad-core processor with 12GB RAM.

The second and higher variant will come at Rs 3,29,900 ($3,999 in the US) and sports a 3.0GHz 8-core Intel Xeon E5 processor, Dual AMD FirePro D700 GPUs and 16GB of RAM.

Both the models are configurable to 32GB (four 8GB modules) or 64GB (four 16GB modules) of RAM. Storage expansion for both models support up to 256GB and are configurable to 512GB or 1TB.

Other features include four USB 3 ports, six Thunderbolt 2 ports, Dual Gigabit Ethernet, and HDMI 1.4 UltraHD ports. Wireless connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.0. The Mac Pro keeps the same measurements at 9.9-inch and 6.6-inch.