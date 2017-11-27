Artificial intelligence-enabled 6GB Honor V10 coming to India in January

With the aim to take on OnePlus 5T, Huawei’s sub-brand Honor is to bring its bezel-less V10 smartphone with an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled chipset -- the first from Honor -- to India in January.

Industry sources told IANS that V10 is likely to be launched in the China market early this week and Honor will announce the global launch of V10 at an event in London on December 5.

The 6GB V10 (with 128GB internal memory) will feature a dual rear-facing camera system (16 MP+20 MP) with a wide aperture range from F/0.95-F/16 and a 13MP front shooter.

Read: Honor 9i first impressions: Huawei joins the full-screen bandwagon

The bezel-less, 5.99-inch device with 2160p x 1080p FHD+ display houses 3,750mAh battery and will have new EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo.

The device, for which the price is yet to be announced, will run the Kirin 970 chipset -- the Honor’s First System on Chip (SoC) with Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that promises an affordable AI ecosystem.

V10 will be available on either Amazon or Flipkart, the sources said.

The December 5 event will also see the launch of Honor 7X, the successor to the immensely successful Honor 6X.

The 4GB RAM Honor 7X will feature 16MP high-definition dual-rear cameras and 8MP front camera. It will use the Kirin 659 octa-core processor.

The 5.9-inch device with FHD+ FullView Display houses 3,340mAh battery and will be available in three variants, with 32, 64 and 128GB internal memory.