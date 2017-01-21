As Obama exits White House, PM Narendra Modi now the most followed world leader on Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now become the most followed world leader on social media after Barack Obama, the 44th president of the US, exited the White House to make way for Donald Trump.

PM Modi has the highest number of followers on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Google+ as compared to all other leaders of state or leaders who are currently in power and are active on social media platforms.

The Prime Minister has 26.5 million followers on Twitter, 39.2 million on Facebook, 3.2 million on Google+, 1.99 million on LinkedIn, 5.8 million on Instagram, and 5,91,000 on YouTube.

Highlights As an active world leader, PM Modi now has the highest number of followers on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Google+

Modi is the first PM of India who has promoted the modern and digitised way of communication

His mobile app, which has close to 10 million downloads, is also the most widely used app for a political figure.

The number of followers can be attributed to Modi’s Digital India strategy under which he created an app to connect with people and also pushed the smartphone revolution in India.

However, Trump is just behind Modi on Twitter with 20.9 million followers. After Trump, the PMO India account comes in third with 15.5 million followers, and the POTUS account, with 13.6 million followers.

The White House also has 13.4 million followers. The Dalai Lama, with 13.1 million followers, and the Pope, with 12.5 million followers, are next on the list.

But what seems interesting is the number people these leaders follow. While Trump has the shortest list by following just 42 accounts PM Modi follows 1,641 accounts. Former president Obama’s Twitter handle follows a whopping 631,987 accounts.