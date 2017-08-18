Asus launches ZenFone 4 series with 6 new smartphones

Asus has introduced its new ZenFone 4 series. The new lineup is successor to the last year’s popular ZenFone 3 series. As you’d expect from Asus, the company has unveiled as many as six new models – ZenFone 4, ZenFone 4 Pro ZenFone 4 Selfie, ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro, ZenFone 4 Max, and ZenFone 4 Max Pro. The company hasn’t announced the price and availability of these smartphones yet.

Asus ZenFone 4 Pro

The ZenFone 4 Pro is the top-end smartphone in the lot. It comes with a 5.5-inch full HD AMOLED display. The smartphone features 2.5D glass both on the front and back. The smartphone runs on Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM. It will be available in 64GB and 128GB storage variants.

Another highlight of the smartphone is the dual-rear camera setup on the back. The setup is a combination of a 12-megapixel sensor (with f/1.7 aperture, OIS, PDAF and laser autofocus) and a 16-megapixel sensor (with 50mm telephoto lens to achieve 2x optical zoom). It also features an 8-megapixel with f/1.9 aperture.

The ZenFone 4 Pro comes with a fingerprint sensor which is embedded in the home button on the front. The smartphone is powered by a 3,600mAh battery with fast charge support. Other key features include USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio port, dual-SIM, and dual-stereo speakers.

Asus ZenFone 4

The ZenFone 4 is a stripped-down version of the ZenFone 4 Pro. The smartphone comes with a 5.5-inch full HD LCD display with 2.5D glass both on the front and back. The ZenFone 4 is powered by Snapdragon 660/Snapdragon 630 processor. It will be available in 4GB/6GB of RAM variants.

The smartphone comes with dual-rear camera featuring a 12-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture, PDAF and OIS, and an 8-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide angle. It has an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The smartphone is powered by a smaller 3,300mAh battery. Rest of the specifications and features are same as the ZenFone 4 Pro.

Asus Zenfone 4 (Asus)

Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie, ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro

As the name suggests, the Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie is focused on the selfie-enthusiasts. While it has a single 16-megapixel sensor on the back, the front comes with a dual-camera setup. The front camera setup includes a 20-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel wide angle camera. The dual-front camera is accompanied by a LED flash for taking pictures in low-light.

The dual-front camera setup on the Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro has a 24-megapixel ‘DuoPixel’ primary sensor. The secondary sensor comes with 12mm focal length for better wide-angle photos. The smartphone is capable of shooting 4K selfie videos as well.

Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie (Asus )

The Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie comes with a 5.5-inch full HD IPS LCD display. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM. It comes with 64GB of on-board storage. The ZenFone 4 Selfie has a 5.5-inch full HD AMOLED display. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor coupled with 3GB/4GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with 64GB on-board storage.

Common features of the two smartphones include dual-SIM support, fingerprint sensor, and a 3,000mAh battery.

Asus ZenFone 4 Max, ZenFone 4 Max Pro

Asus’ ZenFone Max series have traditionally been focused on the larger battery life. The 2017 ZenFone Max series is no different. Both ZenFone 4 Max and ZenFone 5 Max Pro come with a 5,000mAh battery.

The Asus ZenFone 4 Max comes with a 5.5-inch LCD display. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425/430 processor coupled with 2GB/3GB/4GB of RAM. The smartphone will also be available in 16GB, 32GB and 64GB storage variants.

The ZenFone 4 Max features a dual-rear camera setup that consists of a 13-megapixel sensor and a 12mm wide angle sensor. It comes with an 8-megapixel front camera.

The Pro version comes with a similar set of specifications except for different storage variants and camera resolution. The ZenFone 4 Max Pro sports a 16-megapixel rear camera on the back and a 16-megapixel camera on the front. The smartphone will be available in 2GB/3GB of RAM variants. There’s only one 32GB storage variant of the smartphone.