ASUS smartphone with large battery, improved camera soon in India

After a successful launch of Zenfone AR and Zenfone 3 Zoom devices at CES 2017 in Las Vegas in the US recently, ASUS is now expected to launch a battery, camera-centric smartphone next month in India.

According to industry sources, the device is expected to feature a bright display along with a large battery.

The smartphone is also expected to sport a 13MP rear camera with dual real-tone flash and an 8MP front camera. Introduced last year, ASUS Zenfone 3 series is performing well in the country and has found appreciation for its design, battery, camera and overall performance. The phone details and the launch date are expected to be announced soon.