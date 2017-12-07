BB ki vines, fidget spinners, Despacito: YouTube’s biggest, strangest and squishiest trends of 2017

We are already into the last month of 2017 and compiling all the iconic moments, YouTube has revealed the biggest trends, videos and memes that went viral on its platform this year.

“Shape of 2017”, a seven-minute video, features nearly 300 creators, viral stars and musicians from over 20 countries, uniting them to “look back at the biggest, strangest, (squishiest?), and most impactful trends of the year, from silly to solemn, that made pop culture in 2017 what it was.”

Apart from a flashback of cultural moments of the year, like superhit music video “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran, the roundup also brings together Logan and Jake Paul, Casey Neistat, Stephen Colbert, Lilly Singh, and plenty others.

Bhuvan Bam of ‘BB ki vines’ fame was the only Indian YouTuber who made an appearance in the compilation.

That’s not all. Fidget spinners, that were a fad once too found a humble mention, as also the ‘Salt bae’ and #TheFloorIsLava parody videos. Among the highlights was viral video of the historic BBC interview which saw two little kids interrupting a live debate show.

For a year that was riddled with tragedy, Rewind also sheds spotlight on how people came together under turbulent times, communicating a message of unity.

The video has taken the social media by storm. Watch it here:

Thanks for including me in #YouTubeRewind! I remember the first year I did this I was super stoked. And it’s been many years since. Grateful for everything 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/TUhO0Ozv4S — Lilly Singh (@IISuperwomanII) December 7, 2017

Thank you @YouTube for all of the support this year! I’m honored to be included in the #YouTubeRewind https://t.co/NwdlgO0nKv pic.twitter.com/PJE4lPtiKn — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) December 6, 2017