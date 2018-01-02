Best nine of 2017: How to get this viral Instagram collage feature

You have probably seen it on your Instagram timelines and even on Facebook. And you must be wondering how to post your own ‘best nine of 2017’, mainly because it’s not an official Instagram feature.

In order to create your own ‘best nine of 2017’, you need to visit 2017bestnine.com, a dedicated website to create such popular collages. This website has been around for some time. Before 2017, there were 2016 and 2015 best nine tools.

This third-party Instagram service has caught attention quite recently after various celebrities such as Khloe Kardashian and Connor O Mcgregor used this tool to post their collages on the photo-sharing network.

To get one of your own, open your website, enter your Instagram handle in the search box, and hit enter. And you’re done.

While you can visit the website on your phone, you can also access the website on your desktop, for more convenience.

Note that this tool only works for accounts that are set to public. But what you can do is temporarily change your privacy to public and get the collage, and change the privacy back to private. It’s risky, of course, but will get you the collage that’s everyone is sharing on the social media.

Bonus tip for Instagram users: To post a collage on Instagram, you can simply use Google Photos’ collage feature. Or, you can simply download Layout, an official Instagram application.