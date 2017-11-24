Black Friday: Top tech deals from Amazon’s 4-day sale for India users

E-commerce giant Amazon on Friday kicked off a Black Friday sale for its customers in India. During the four-day sale, Amazon is offering products across all categories from its global store. The e-commerce company is offering discounts up to 40% on the items listed under the sale.

Amazon has tied up with Yes Bank to offer 15% cashback (up to Rs 2,000 on minimum purchase of Rs 2,000) on the products. This cashback is available on products with badge, a special icon next to product listing that clearly mentions “global store.” The cashback will be credited to the card holder’s account latest by January 24, 2018, the company explains on its FAQ section.

If you have missed out on the ongoing Black Friday sale in the US, here are a few top deals available on Amazon’s application.

Oculus Rift

Oculus Rift along with Touch motion controllers is available for Rs 23,795. Note that “cash on delivery and Amazon Pay Balance” are not applicable with the deal. Amazon will also be collecting Rs 11,332.50 import fees deposit along with Rs 3,615.23 delivery charges.

“We will collect the import fees deposit at the time of your purchase and manage the customs process from there. Fees are paid up front to ensure you aren’t overcharged. If the actual Import Fees are less than the Import Fees Deposit collected by us on your behalf, you’ll automatically be refunded the difference to the payment method you used for the order,” Amazon explains.

That said, the Oculus Rift along with motion controllers bundle is selling in the US for $349, which is approximately Rs 22,573.

Fitbit Blaze Smart Fitness Watch

The wearable comes with various sensors to monitor steps, heart rate, distance, calories among others. It uses built-in GPS to map your routes and more in-depth data on your physical activities. The device is available on Amazon for Rs 10,159.09 along with Rs 4,285.91 and Rs 240.40 delivery charges.

Nest Cam

Nest Cam is a popular indoor security camera. The device is selling on Best Buy for $139 (approximately Rs 9,053). It is selling on Amazon India for Rs 9,539.22 along with Rs 4,091.59 import fees deposit and Rs 445.03 delivery charges. Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera is available for Rs 10,225 along with Rs 4,446.14 import fees deposit and Rs 636.42 delivery charges.

Others

Apart from the above mentioned device, Amazon has listed a bunch of smartphone accessories under the Black Friday sale. Other top deals include Vaux Cordless Home Speaker, HyperX Cloud Stinger gaming headset, and Libratone Q Adapt In Ear - Adjustable Noise Cancelling Headphones.

Note that Amazon keeps refreshing the section with fresh products. Some of the upcoming devices include MEE audio M6 PRO Universal-Fit Noise-Isolating Musician’s In-Ear Headphones and Rokinon 14mm F2.8 Full Frame Auto Focus Lens for Sony E-Mount camera.