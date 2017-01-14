Bose launches SoundTouch 300, Lifestyle 600, Lifestyle 650 in India

Sound pioneer Bose has launched three now products in India at a starting price of Rs 69,999.

All three products, called SoundTouch 300, Lifestyle 600, Lifestyle 650, are now on sale at Rs. 69,999, Rs. 2,99,999, and Rs. 3,99,999 respectively. You can buy the SoundTouch 300 soundbar and its accessories online, but the Lifestyle products are only available via Bose retail outlets.

The SoundTouch 300, which comes with a glass-top, has connectivity options like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and NFC pairing. “With the SoundTouch 300, we’ve filled a gap in the market,” said Pete Ogley, general manager of Bose audio-for-video. “We pushed the boundaries of size, sound and design like nothing else available in the category.”

“We added Bluetooth to Wi-Fi so you can stream anything, instantly,” he explained. The 300 can also connect with Bose’s Acousitmass 300 wireless bass module to give it a 5.1 surround experience.

Apart from the soundbar, the company also launched two home entertainment systems - the Lifestyle 600 and Lifestyle 650. The Lifestyle 650 features the smallest satellite speakers made by Bose called OmniJewel satellite speakers.

“Our new Lifestyle 650 system is remarkable,” said Ogley. “For people who want the finest quality in sound, aesthetics, materials and build, there’s nothing else like it. When it’s seen and heard for the first time, it simply suspends belief.”

The Lifestyle 600 is similar, but its speakers are slightly larger. Both these systems are also Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled with NFC, and compatible with other SoundTouch systems for whole-home wireless audio.