 Bug made WhatsApp app 'obsolete' for many users in India: Here's the fix
Jan 13, 2018-Saturday
Bug made WhatsApp app ‘obsolete’ for many users in India: Here’s the fix

A number of users woke up to an error message from WhatsApp stating their application had become “obsolete.”

tech Updated: Jan 13, 2018 18:43 IST
HT Correspondent
Did you also face the problem? Here’s the fix.
Did you also face the problem? Here's the fix.

A number of WhatsApp users in India are complaining that the application isn’t working anymore because it has become “obsolete”. WhatsApp has acknowledged the error message, and stated that the problem is being fixed.

“This is an issue that’s being fixed. It was a problem with how our app is distributed, which is not under our control,” said a company spokesperson.

Earlier, a number of users complained that their WhatsApp app had become “obsolete” overnight and they could not update it. “This version of WhatsApp became obsolete on 13-Jan-2018. Please go to the Google Play Store to download the latest version,” read the error message.

As expected, users weren’t very happy with the bug.

It appears that only select handsets were affected by the bug. According to a report in Techook, the problem seems to have largely affected Xiaomi smartphones. Another report in Firstpost says that a similar problem had occurred last week.

A YouTube search revealed that a similar problem had occurred earlier as well.

How to fix WhatsApp “obsolete” bug

One of the ways to fix the bug is by going to Settings > enable automatic date and time > automatic time zone > kill all apps > relaunch Whatsapp.

If this doesn’t work for you, you can delete the app and download the latest version from WhatsApp’s website. Just don’t forget to back up your content before the uninstall and re-install process.

