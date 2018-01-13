Bug made WhatsApp app ‘obsolete’ for many users in India: Here’s the fix

A number of WhatsApp users in India are complaining that the application isn’t working anymore because it has become “obsolete”. WhatsApp has acknowledged the error message, and stated that the problem is being fixed.

“This is an issue that’s being fixed. It was a problem with how our app is distributed, which is not under our control,” said a company spokesperson.

Earlier, a number of users complained that their WhatsApp app had become “obsolete” overnight and they could not update it. “This version of WhatsApp became obsolete on 13-Jan-2018. Please go to the Google Play Store to download the latest version,” read the error message.

As expected, users weren’t very happy with the bug.

That moment when #WhatsApp behaves like #Modi. 😐😑😕

1. Declared older version is obsolete overnight.

2. Can't see the new messages for urgent needs.

3. Not able to download new version from Play store. #WhatsAppDown pic.twitter.com/whJxnWGFUK — Srinivasan (@Cena_Srini) January 13, 2018

When I woke up today morning and opened whatsapp, it said The version became obsolete on 13 Jan 2018 and update the app. When I checked in Google play, it says app is updated. Then I re-installed the app, but same message is appearing. What is happening?#whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/STYMuFqwLE — Rahul Rampure (@RahulRampure) January 13, 2018

@WhatsApp I have updated What's app to latest version on my RedMi Note 4 but still it shows this version is obsolete on 13.01.18.

Please find the attached screenshots for better clarity.

Please look into this as I m not able to use from yesterday. @WhatsApp @facebook pic.twitter.com/kKVZhoYfBo — Manish Surushe (@manishsurushe) January 13, 2018

Unable to use WhatsApp. A message shows "WhatsApp version is obsolete from today". @WhatsApp — Amit Sanghavi (@sanghaviamit) January 13, 2018

@MiIndiaSupport guys better fix the @WhatsApp #obsolete problem otherwise there'll be a lot of angry users

I just had to guide my mom through installing an app from unknown sources, it's going to be a nightmare for those who aren't tech savvy#WhatsApp #obsolete #miapps #xiaomi — Joshua Fernandes (@ferns_j) January 13, 2018

It appears that only select handsets were affected by the bug. According to a report in Techook, the problem seems to have largely affected Xiaomi smartphones. Another report in Firstpost says that a similar problem had occurred last week.

A YouTube search revealed that a similar problem had occurred earlier as well.

How to fix WhatsApp “obsolete” bug

One of the ways to fix the bug is by going to Settings > enable automatic date and time > automatic time zone > kill all apps > relaunch Whatsapp.

If this doesn’t work for you, you can delete the app and download the latest version from WhatsApp’s website. Just don’t forget to back up your content before the uninstall and re-install process.