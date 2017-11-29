CENTRiC A1 4G VoLTE smartphone launched, priced at Rs 10,999

Domestic handset maker CENTRiC Mobiles on Tuesday launched a new smartphone called CENTRiC A1. Priced at Rs 10,999, the smartphone comes with a 5.5-inch full-HD IPS display. It will be available in Classic White Gold, Energetic Black Grey and Vibrant Gold colour options.

The dual-SIM smartphone houses an octa-core Snapdragon 430 chip coupled with 3GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB. On the software front, it runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

“‘CENTRiC A1’ offers technology which is relevant, convenient and easy to use. By unveiling such products, the company aims to ensure that it has a range of products specially designed and customised for the Indian consumers,” Manish Agrawal, MD, Priyanka Telecom, which owns the CENTRiC brand, said in a statement.

CENTRiC A1: Key Specs 3GB RAM / 32GB ROM (expandable to 256 GB)

13 MP rear and 8 MP front camera with LED flash and FOV for wide angle selfies

5.5’’ HD IPS screen

3000mAh battery

Dual SIM (Micro SIM + Nano SIM)

The device sports 5.5-inch full-HD IPS topped with Dragontrail glass.

The smartphone features Qualcomm “Quick Charge” 3.0 technology which offers more than 50 per cent battery in 30 minutes of charge, the company said.

The “A1” features a 3,000mAh battery and is equipped with 13MP primary snapper with dual-LED flash and an 8MP secondary camera with LED flash. The smartphone comes with sensors such as Gyroscope, G-Sensor, Light sensor, Proximity sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint sensor, and Hall sensor. It also supports 4G VoLTE.