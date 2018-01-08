CES 2018: Samsung unveils The Wall, a massive 146-inch microLED TV

After LG, it’s Samsung’s turn to showcase its prowess in the display technology at the CES 2018. The company on Monday unveiled a giant 146-inch microLED TV called ‘The Wall’ and an AI-powered 85-inch 8K TV.

The Wall boasts of 146-inch self-emitting microLED display technology and modular functionality.

“The MicroLED technology featured in The Wall eliminates the need for color filters or backlight, yet allows the screen to offer consumers the ultimate viewing experience. Also, the MicroLED screen excels in durability and effectiveness, including luminous efficiency, the light source lifetime and power consumption, setting the standard for future screen technology,” Samsung explains on its website.

The Wall comes with an edge-to-edge display. The Wall is one of the new smart TVs from Samsung that will come with the company’s Bixby digital assistant.

“2018 Samsung Smart TVs will also offer easier sharing and connectivity, thanks to SmartThings, Samsung’s IoT platform hub. It offers a simpler way to control the television and sync with other devices. 2018 will also see the launch of Universal Guide – an advanced program guide which automatically recommends TV programs and content according to a user’s preferences,” Samsung announced.

Apart from the giant TV, Samsung also showcased a Q9S featuring Artificial Intelligence and massive 8K resolution. Samsung claims, “The Q9S incorporates AI technology to deliver clear and pristine 8K resolution for any type of content. Using a proprietary algorithm, the Q9S continuously learns from itself to intelligently upscale the resolution of the content it shows -- no matter the source of that content -- to gorgeous 8K.”

Samsung’s new TV is set to compete with LG’s 88-inch 8K TV. Apart from a giant TV, LG has also showcased a 65-inch display that can be rolled like a paper. Touted as the world’s first 65-inch UHD rollable OLED display, LG says the display can be rolled in and easily removed and stored.