CES 2018: Top unconventional tech launches at the annual electronics show

CES 2018 is currently underway in Las Vegas, showcasing the biggest innovations that technology has to offer. CES is also home to the coolest and then some weirdest tech gadgets.

Just like previous editions of CES, this year the world’s annual tech conference saw an array of interesting tech launches. Here are some of the coolest and strangest tech launches at CES 2018:

Smart shower system controlled by Alexa, Siri

Virtual assistants took a major leap in 2017 with the technology paving its path for the masses. Alexa, Siri and Google’s Assistant have become a part of our lives with their presence not only in smartphones but also in smart home products. Thanks to Moen’s latest technology, you can control shower using voice commands.

U by Moen’s smart shower system has added voice to its existing controls including phone and controller. You can now command Alexa on your Amazon Echo smart speakers to “tell Moen to turn on to 103 degrees”. As of now, Alexa can only adjust the temperature, and this functionality will be commercially available starting March this year. Siri compatibility to Moen’s smart shower system will arrive in Q1, 2018 through Apple’s HomeKit.

U by Moen’s smart shower system lets you control temperature using voice commands. (Moen’s)

Sleep mask that monitors your heart rate

Dreamlight’s LED sleep mask will not only ensure you get sleep but also track your sleep through its optical heart-rate monitor. Demonstrated at CES 2018, the Dreamlight LED Sleep Mask emits orange light for 15 minutes to help you doze off, reports Engadget. You can also set a wake time on your sleep mask, and you will wake up to bright green light directed towards your eyes. Dreamlight’s LED Sleep Mask will be crowdfunded later this month on Indiegogo with prices expected to begin at $100.

Foreo UFO Smart Mask

Foreo is known for smart skincare technology and the company demonstrated its latest product at CES 2018, the UFO Smart Mask. Face masks were the biggest beauty trend in 2017 and Foreo aims to make skincare smarter with the UFO Smart Mask.

Shaped as a puck, the UFO Smart Mask can be rubbed across your face with the minimum time spent being 90 seconds. The UFO Smart Mask uses Hyper-Infusion Technology and LED light therapy, and the treatment can be controlled via its smartphone app. It is currently available for purchase on Kickstarter for an early bird price of $149.

UFO Smart Mask uses Hyper-Infusion Technology and LED light therapy (Foreo )

Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle technology

Autonomous cars are still a reality in the making, but Nissan showcased a technology which includes the human brain into it. Nissan’s Brain-to-Vehicle (B2V) technology will use brain signals to predict and control the vehicle. Nissan is currently building devices and algorithms to measure the human brain’s activity and further translate it to a vehicle’s functioning.

Using a headgear loaded with sensors, Nissan says that this technology will be able to predict the driver’s decision for the vehicle in the next 300 milliseconds. In essence, the vehicle will act accordingly to actions like turning left or right, or hitting the brakes. Nissan ensures that its future vehicles will be capable with more brain connectivity thereby offering more autonomy to users.

L’Oreal UV Sense

Another skincare innovation witnessed at CES 2018 was L’Oreal’s UV Sense. This tiny wearable device is battery free and measures UV exposure on your skin. UV Sense can be patched on to your thumbnail along with adhesives and has wear time extending to several weeks. Data collected by UV Sense can be accessed through its smartphone app available on both iOS and Android platforms. UV Sense will be first launched in the US this summer in limited quantity, with a global launch planned for 2019.

Catspad

Catspad can run even when the Wi-Fi is disconnected (Catspad )

CES 2018 offered innovations for not only humans but your pet animals as well. Catspad is a smart feeder for your cat which you can operate through its smartphone. Catspad has a bowl for dry food and a water fountain as well. Through a microchip or Catspad’s collar tag, the smart feeder will recognise your pet and feed it accordingly.

You can adjust the amount of food and water to be given to your pet cats. Catspad can run even when the Wi-Fi is disconnected, and also comes with battery backup. Catspad is available in white at €389, and in black at €439.