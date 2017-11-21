COMIO C1, C2 and S1 launched in India, prices start at Rs 5,999

COMIO India, part of Chinese firm Topwise Communication, on Monday launched three new smartphones in the Rs 6,000-Rs 10,000 price segment in India. The new phones -- COMIO C1, C2 and S1 -- are priced at Rs 5,999, Rs 7,199 and Rs 8,999 respectively.

COMIO has a data tie-up with Reliance Jio which offers packages with additional data benefits.

“Within a short time span since our national launch, we have come back to our consumers with ‘Made in India’ smartphones. This is in-line with our long-term vision for the Indian market and a step closer in achieving our goal of becoming leaders in the mid-segment smartphone category,” said Sanjay Kumar Kalirona, CEO and Director, COMIO India.

All the three devices run on a Quad-core 64 bit Mediatek chipset, has 32GB internal memory and are 4G VoLTE-enabled. The COMIO C1 has 5-inch HD IPS display and 8MP autofocus with flash rear camera with 5MP selfie camera.

The COMIO C2 handset comes with a powerful battery, a 12.7 cm (5) HD IPS Display, has 8MP rear camera and 8MP selfie camera with flash. It runs Android 7.0 Nougat.

The COMIO S1 houses 13MP rear camera and 8MP selfie camera. It is paired with a 5.2-inch HD IPS display, front fingerprint sensor, 2GB RAM and a 2700mAh battery.

One of the interesting features in the smartphones is when someone tries to unlock the device by trying to break the pattern or PIN, the device will automatically take the image of the unauthorised person.

Topwise Communication, known for specialisation in R&D and manufacturing, have deputed engineers from China to train and monitor the assembly process at the manufacturing facilities in the country to match their global standards.

COMIO India aims to manufacture nearly one million devices over the next six months through its contract manufacturers -- V-Sun and Hipad Technology.

The company also plans to strengthen brand presence with a network of 30,000 retailers, 800 distributors and over 800 after-sales touch points. The smartphones are available at retail stores in north and west India and online platforms.