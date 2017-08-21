Coolpad Cool Play 6 with 6GB of RAM launched in India for Rs 14,999: Specifications, features

Coolpad on Sunday launched its latest flagship smartphone, Coolpad Cool Play 6, in India. Priced at Rs 14,999, the smartphone will be exclusively available on Amazon India starting September 4. The Coolpad Cool Play 6 will be available in two colours - gold and black.

The Coolpad Cool Play 6 is also now one of the most affordable smartphones to come with 6GB of RAM. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU. Another key highlight of the smartphone is the dual-rear camera which consists of two 13-megapixel sensors with auto-focus, f/2.0 aperture and 6P lens. The smartphone comes with an 8-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture.

The Coolpad Cool Play 6 sports a 5.5-inch full HD display with 403ppi pixel density. The smartphone comes with 64GB of built-in storage. Connectivity options include dual-SIM (nano+nano), WLAN 802.11 b/g/n; Bluetooth 4.1, and USB Type-C. A 4,000mAh battery powers the smartphone.

Coolpad claims the battery delivers standby time up to 300 hours. The Coolpad Cool Play 6 runs Android 7.1-based Coolpad UI. The company has promised to deliver regular updates to the smartphone. The first major update, Android O, will be rolled out by end of this year.

Coolpad Cool Play 6 has a 5.5-inch full HD display. (Coolpad)

In terms of specifications, the Coolpad Cool Play 6 has an edge over the competing smartphones like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and Lenovo K8 Note. The top-end model of the Redmi Note 4 is priced at Rs 12,999. It comes with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of built-in storage and Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. It runs on a 4,000mAh battery.

The 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant of the Lenovo K8 Note is priced at Rs 13,999. The smartphone is powered by a 64-bit MediaTek Helio X23 processor. It also comes with a 4,000mAh battery.

Along with the new smartphone, Coolpad said that it is aiming at 6% market share. “We already have offline presence in 8 states with a reach in 3000 multi-brand outlets and have plans to expand it to a total number of 18 states in next one year. Today Coolpad smart phones have a 25% market share on Amazon in the sub Rs. 8000 category,” said Syed Tajuddin, CEO, Coolpad India.

“We are also coming with exclusive Coolpad services centers in India with plan to have these in at least 5 cities in next 6 months,” James Du, Global CEO, Coolpad Group said.