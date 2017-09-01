Error, error, error: Mark Zuckerberg, Priscilla Chan can’t be blocked on Facebook

We tried.

But Mark Zuckerberg -- the co-founder, CEO and chairman of Facebook -- can’t be blocked by users on his social media website.

The result was the same when we tried to block Zuckerberg’s wife Priscilla Chan and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg. The message in all the cases read, “This profile can’t be blocked for now.”

But they could be unfollowed.

“People trying to block a profile or Page may see an error message if it has been blocked many times within a short period,” said Quartz quoting a Facebook spokesperson. It simply means a profile can’t be blocked when several Facebook users are trying to do the same.

Twitter users pounced on this information, with one saying Zuckerberg and the band are “gods” who sit on their pedestal.

“You might think this guy have some serious ego issues,” said another user, while another blocked Zuckerberg on Twitter.

Welcome to the New World Order. ~ Unblockable #KingZuck https://t.co/S6kFGgWp5u — Families Unite 💎 (@FamUnite4Child) September 1, 2017

Zuckerberg’s recent Facebook posts have been about fund-raising for Hurricane Harvey, a letter to his new-born daughter ‘August’ and updates on Facebook features.

Funnily enough, before trying to block the world’s fifth richest person, a default Facebook pop-up suggested “you can take a break from him instead” if you want to limit what you share or see less of Zuckerberg.

Facebook has feature ‘Take a break’ which can limit a user’s exposure to others, which means you won’t be able to see the person’s posts and can limit your visibility to that profile. The option reportedly automatically pops up when a user changes one’s relationship status to ‘single’.