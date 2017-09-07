Experts stress need for indigenous tools to bolster India’s cyber security

Indigenous tools coupled with human capacity with relevant capabilities will help fortify India’s cyber security, a joint report by business consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) in collaboration with industry chamber Assocham said on Wednesday.

According to the report titled “Securing the Nations Cyberspace,” businesses should not limit their efforts towards cyber resilience merely for compliance, but practice self-regulation, while the government should create robust policy environment and ensure adequate technology support.

“It is critical that all economic participants in a country pay attention to cyber security and develop adequate measures to identify, protect, detect, respond and recover processes and capabilities in the face of threats,” said Sivarama Krishnan, Partner and Leader, Cybersecurity, PwC India, in a statement.

The report underlines the need of citizen participation in mitigating cyber risks and an inclusive approach to create a secure business ecosystem, where the government, industry sectors, standard bodies and businesses must play role.

Last week, at a summit on cyber and network security organised by Assocham, Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said that there is a huge gap in India’s capability and capacity when it comes to cyber warfare and it is imperative to narrow down this difference to discourage cyber attackers.