 Facebook and Instagram services interrupted; people take to Twitter to share news, jokes | tech | Hindustan Times
Cannot post a photo or link on Facebook. Well, you are not alone.

tech Updated: Aug 26, 2017 20:06 IST
Kul Bhushan

Social networking platform Facebook and its photo-sharing service Instagram were down on Saturday evening.

The outage occurred around 7pm with users unable to publish a post, and in some cases, even log in to the site. A message stating “Oops: Something went wrong. We’re working on it getting it fixed as soon as we can” appeared while attempting to access it.

There was also a major spike of down reporting on the third-party website Down Detector, which keeps a real time track of platforms running. The outage seems to have begun around 7pm, the Down Detector graph indicated.

Tweeple were quick to share their troubles on Twitter.

