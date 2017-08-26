Facebook and Instagram services interrupted; people take to Twitter to share news, jokes

Social networking platform Facebook and its photo-sharing service Instagram were down on Saturday evening.

The outage occurred around 7pm with users unable to publish a post, and in some cases, even log in to the site. A message stating “Oops: Something went wrong. We’re working on it getting it fixed as soon as we can” appeared while attempting to access it.

There was also a major spike of down reporting on the third-party website Down Detector, which keeps a real time track of platforms running. The outage seems to have begun around 7pm, the Down Detector graph indicated.

Tweeple were quick to share their troubles on Twitter.

Srsly, when Facebook and Instagram are down so you came to Twitter to confirm you're not going crazy 😅😂 — zett 🍁 (@zetdelosreyes) August 26, 2017

Since Instagram and Facebook are down, I actually talked to my family. They seem like really nice people. #instagram #facebook — James Wooton (@jtwooton) August 26, 2017

When #facebookdown is down and you pop over to your Twitter account you haven't used in months to see what's going on. pic.twitter.com/5sMrbHNlHN — Morrigan Quinn (@MorriganQuinn) August 26, 2017

The world is coming to an end. FACEBOOK is down. LOL — Takehiko Sato (@officialtakesa) August 26, 2017

Facebook is down!😨😱

It's very terrifying! May God give strength to everyone to bear this pain😂😂#facebookdown #facebookisdown pic.twitter.com/xjqn3Tqc5H — Gaurav Kumar (@puraanigali) August 26, 2017

I wonder how many people realize that Instagram & Facebook are run by same company

Hence why they're both not working ?? #Instagram #Facebook — Jabs (@JABSCosplay) August 26, 2017