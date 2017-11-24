Facebook copies another popular Snapchat feature

Facebook has continued to implement features inspired from the rival social-networking platform Snapchat. Facebook is reportedly working on Snapchat’s Streaks-like feature, an addictive game that encourages friends to send messages back and forth for consecutive days.

“For example, a lightning bolt may appear next to the name of a person you’ve messaged with for at least three days in a row, and a counter will indicate how many consecutive days you’ve been chatting,” Mashable quoted a Facebook representative as saying late on Thursday.

Snapchat’s “Streaks” feature has become popular as it appeals to a young audience. The platform uses the feature to encourage its users to send more snaps, and even warns friends when a “Snapstreak” is about to expire.

If Facebook is preparing to clone this, then don’t be surprised to see it show up in Instagram and WhatsApp, according to The Verge.

Meanwhile, researchers last month said that Snapchat can be a useful tool to help overcome apprehension about communicating on a public forum, it can also swing the other way and become addictive.

Streaks is not the only feature that Facebook has borrowed from rival Snapchat. The social networking giant has already implemented Stories feature on its WhatsApp and Instagram platforms. Earlier this month, Facebook announced that Instagram Stories and WhatsApp Status combined have surpassed 300 million active users mark. Stories had been a key feature of Snapchat.

With over 166 million users globally, Snapchat has continued to take a hit in terms of userbase. According to a report earlier this month, Snapchat added only seven million daily active users in the second quarter of 2017. The company reported a loss of $443 million along with $181 million as revenue which was still below analysts’ expectations of $186 million.