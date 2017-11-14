Facebook integrates Messenger Day with Facebook Stories

Facebook is integrating its Stories feature on Messenger and Facebook. This essentially means when you post a Story on Facebook, it will appear as a Messenger Story, and vice versa. The company has removed the redundant direct message feature from Facebook Story as well. The move is expected to bring uniformity between similar features on the social networking platform.

“We needed to make it easier for people to share Stories across different apps. Some people actually thought these experiences were already connected. We feel like it would make sense,” Facebook product manager Connor Hayes told TechCrunch.

Apart from the integration, rest of the features, such as built-in cameras and Augmented Reality-based 3D masks, remain intact. Posts including images and short clips still appear for 24 hours.

Facebook has also introduced collaborative Stories for Events. The feature allows event administrators to post Stories featuring images and videos posted by users. The Story will appear at the top of the screen, similar to Stories posted by other friends on the social media, reports The Next Web.

Despite being a blatant copy of Snapchat’s Stories, Facebook has actually seen huge traction with its own version. In fact, Stories has made it to Facebook-owned Instagram and WhatsApp platforms as well.

Facebook earlier this month reported that Instagram Stories and WhatsApp Status combined had gone past 300 million active users mark. The company reported hitting 250 million users mark for the two features in July this year.

Instagram Stories and WhatsApp Status combined are now believed to be twice the size of Snapchat that has 173 million daily active users.