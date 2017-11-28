Facebook login support for Skype to be discontinued: How to transfer your account

If you are using a Facebook login to sign into your Skype account, here’s an important update for you. Microsoft is disabling the option in January, 2018.

Microsoft said the move will help streamline all Skype logins via Microsoft services.

“Using a Microsoft Account will enable you to log in via single sign-in, unlocking all your Microsoft services — including Skype, Office Online, Outlook, OneNote, OneDrive, and more — in one experience, with just one password,” the company wrote on its support page.

“Currently, using your Facebook account to sign in to Skype is not supported on Skype for Windows 10, the new Skype for Android and iPhone, and the new Skype for Windows, Mac, and Linux.”

Here’s what you need to do

If you have been logging into Skype via Microsoft, you should create a new Microsoft account or use your existing Microsoft account. Now, you need to transfer your contacts from the Facebook account you were using to log in.

Next, you need to backup your chat history (which is available on Skype for Windows desktop or Skype for Mac). You need to transfer your other important data such as your Skype number, subscription balance (if you have) and then update your Skype Manager account.

“If you decide not to transfer your Facebook account, we’ll automatically refund your Skype Credit and subscriptions. Skype Numbers and subscriptions will also be cancelled after January 10, 2018,” said Microsoft.