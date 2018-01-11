Flipkart Apple Week sale: Here are the top deals on iPhones, Macbooks, Apple Watch, and more

Flipkart is currently hosting an “Apple Week” which continues till January 15. As the name suggests, Flipkart is offering discounts and cashbacks on a range of Apple products including the latest iPhone X. The sale has also been extended to Apple’s other products such as Apple Watch, iPads and Macbooks.

The iPhone X doesn’t come with any discount but you can avail up to Rs 8,000 cashback on using an ICICI credit card. The iPhone X also comes with exchange offers up to Rs 18,000. The iPhone X is available in two variants of 64GB and 256GB, officially priced at Rs 89,000 and Rs 1,02,000 respectively.

iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus

The new generation iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are also available with discounts. The iPhone 8 64GB is available for Rs 54,999, down from Rs 64,000 . The bigger iPhone 8 Plus 64GB and 256GB models are available at Rs 66,499 and Rs 69,499 respectively. Similar to the iPhone X, the ICICI Bank cashback offer on the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus is Rs 8,000.

Macbook Air

Among Apple’s laptops, only the Macbook Air is a part of the sale. The Macbook Air is available at Rs 46,490 with Rs 8,000 cashback on ICICI Bank credit cards.

Apple iPad, iPad Pro

The 9.7-inch Apple iPad with Retina Display has its price slashed from Rs 24,900 to Rs 22,900. The 10.5-inch iPad Pro has a small discount bringing its price down to Rs 48,900. On the iPad and iPad Pro, you can avail Rs 2,500 cashback with ICICI Bank credit card.

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 1 comes with a major discount among the list with an offer price of Rs 16,900. Another major discount is available on the Apple Watch Series 2 which is available at Rs 24,900 from Rs 33,500. The latest Apple Watch Series 3 doesn’t come with any discounts but is applicable for cashback of Rs 2,500 along with the Series 1 and Series 2.

iPhone SE

Apple’s iPhone SE has been available with offers for quite some time now. The 32GB storage variant of the iPhone SE has the biggest discount of 23 percent bringing its price down to Rs 19,999 from Rs 26,000. The iPhone SE is also part of the ICICI Bank cashback offer of Rs 2,500.

iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus

The iPhone 7 Plus 32GB is available with a 3% discount, bringing the price down from Rs 59,000 to Rs 56,999. The 128GB variant of the iPhone 7 Plus also comes with a discounted price of Rs 64,999. The iPhone 7 is also available at a discounted price of Rs 42,999 from its original Rs 49,000. Both the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are applicable for Rs 5,000 cashback on EMI transactions made using ICICI Bank credit card.

iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6

iPhone 6s Plus 32GB, originally priced at Rs 49,000, is available at Rs 37,000 during Flipkart’s Apple Week sale. As for the iPhone 6s, it has a discounted price of Rs 34,999 but is currently unavailable with this offer. The iPhone 6, on the other hand is available in 32GB storage at Rs 25,499. The iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s series is applicable for Rs 3,000 cashback with the same ICICI Bank EMI offer.