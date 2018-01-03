Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale 2018: Here are the top smartphone deals

Flipkart on Wednesday launched a new round of online sale for mobile phones. Called Mobiles Bonanza, the online sale will continue till January 5. During the three-day sale, Flipkart is offering buyback gurantee, exchange programmes, and discounted price among others.

During the sale, Flipkart is offering discounts on phones such as Samsung Galaxy S7, OPPO F3 and Google’s new flagship phones, Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Samsung has also launched a new variant of its budget smartphone, On NXT, during the sale.

Samsung is offering a 16GB version of On NXT for Rs 10,999. There’s another Rs 1,000 discount on purchasing the smartphone during Flipkart’s 2018 Mobiles Bonanza Sale.

Just to recap the specifications of On NXT, the phone features a 5.5-inch TFT screen with full HD resolution. It is powered by Samsung’s in-house developed Exynos 7870 processor coupled with 3GB of RAM. It has a 13-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. The phone is powered by a 3,300mAh battery.

Apart from Samsung On NXT, there are number of attractive deals up for grabs on Flipkart’s 2018 Mobile Bonanza Sale. Here are some of the best deals available right now:

Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus

Apple’s new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are available for Rs 54,999 and Rs 66,499 respectively. The deal is available on 64GB variants of the two phones which are officially priced at Rs 66,120 and Rs 75,450 respectively.

Apart from the discount, customers can get up to Rs 18,000 discount on exchanging their old phone for a new iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2

Rs 32,999

Xiaomi’s Mi MIX 2 is a beautiful smartphone with a near bezel-less display. The phone had originally launched in India with a price tag of Rs 35,999. During the sale, you can buy Mi MIX 2 for Rs 32,999. Flipkart is also giving No Cost EMI option which starts at Rs 3,667 per month. Under the exchange scheme, you can get up to Rs 21,000 discount. There’s another Rs 3,000 discount on exchanging an old OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T or OnePlus 5T smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi A1

Rs 12,999

Mi A1, Xiaomi’s only smartphone with stock Android, is one of the best phones under Rs 15,000. It sports dual-camera on the back and comes with solid mid-range specifications. Since it’s an Android One phone, you can be assured of timely security updates and latest software updates from Google. Originally priced at Rs 14,999, the phone is available for Rs 12,999. Under the exchange scheme, you can get up to Rs 12,000 discount.

Moto G5 Plus

Rs 9,999

The 32GB+ 4GB variant of Moto G5 Plus has received a major price cut. Originally launched for Rs 14,999, the smartphone is available for just Rs 9,999, a massive 41% discount. You can get up to Rs 9,000 off on exchanging your old smartphone. Moto G5 Plus is one of the best deals available right now.

Others

Apart from the smartphones mentioned earlier, Flipkart is offering discounts on phones such as Lenovo K5 Note, Panasonic Eluga A3 and Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie DC. You can also check out some recently launched phones such as Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro and Samsung J3 Pro.